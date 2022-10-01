Zaharin claimed his removal was unconstitutional as he had been given a chance to explain himself or asked to show-cause by the party’s disciplinary board. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Political blogger and activist Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin today thanked Umno for expelling him and said he is now free to highlight the alleged wrongdoings of the ruling party and its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In his latest Facebook posting, Zaharin claimed Ahmad Zahid decided to expel him in a personal move to silence internal criticism about his alleged power abuse and financial “misdeeds”.

“My mouth and hands will not stop. My expulsion encourages me to continue and call on Malaysians of various races to reject Barisan Nasional and Umno,” he said in a 10-point statement on Facebook.

Umno announced Zaharin’s removal as a party member last night.

In his Facebook post, Zaharin said he has supported Umno for the past 52 years, and claimed his removal was unconstitutional as he had been given a chance to explain himself or asked to show-cause by the party’s disciplinary board.

“I will not appeal my dismissal from the party and I thank the Umno supreme council for removing me as a party member.

“This has given me the newfound freedom to write and give my opinions,” he added.

Zaharin, who goes by the ZMY, is known for his political views on Umno.

The former Bandar Tun Razak Umno secretary is also known to be very critical of Ahmad Zahid and other party leaders on social media.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced the termination of Zaharin’s party membership with immediate effect, adding that the latter had violated the party’s code of ethics.

Ahmad said the termination was made in accordance with Clause 10.6 of the Umno constitution, together with Clause 5.9 for violating Umno membership ethics under Clause 20.9.