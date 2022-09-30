Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg arrives at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching to officially open the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association property expo 2022, September 30, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, Sept 30 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the state government has agreed to set up a strata tribunal as a venue to hear disputes between the developers and strata property buyers.

He said the setting of the strata tribunal will make the housing industry, as far as strata title is concerned, more smoothly.

“Now that you have a venue to settle disputes, particularly in terms of arbitration between the seller and the buyers,” the premier said at the opening of the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (SHEDA) property expo 2022 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

“But for the details, [SHEDA] can discuss with Deputy Premier Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also the Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing, on strata titles and strata tribunal and other areas that you have decided for the benefit of the housing industry.”

He said the setting up of the strata tribunal is timely as the state housing tribunal does not deal with the disputes involving strata property.

The premier also said he agreed to a request from SHEDA to provide RM10,000 as a housing deposit for free to the first time buyers who have taken up loans from the private financial institutions.

“After deliberating with Dr Sim and he asked me whether it can be considered, I said if [house buyers] have already obtained the loans from commercial banks, then the RM10,000 can also apply to them,” he said.

He said the decision is to be applied across-the-board under the state housing assistance scheme.

Presently, the RM10,000 is only enjoyed by house buyers, especially those in the B40 and M60 groups, who have taken up loans from Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Housing Development Corporation.

He said the RM10,000 housing deposit will also benefit the developers as they are guaranteed of the payment.

SHEDA president Augustine Wong expressed his gratitude that the state Ministry of Public Health, Local Government and Housing for reviving the State Housing Coordination Committee.

“We look forward to having discussion with the ministry that will enhance the housing and real estate industry and contribute towards nation-building,” he said.