KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) operators and consultants are reviewing the design to convert the ramp down to Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga) at the PGA/Jalan Medan Masria’s traffic light into two lanes.

According to a Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) statement, two lanes would help to reduce the queue period and will result in more vehicles being released from the ramp quickly.

“The review will be done together with the concession company of Cheras-Kajang Expressway (CKE) to review the overall traffic light’s configuration including one nearby Maktab PDRM (Kuala Lumpur Royal Malaysia Police College) that is also under its jurisdiction,” the statement said.

Additionally, two units of no-right turn signages expected to be installed this week are to be placed 200 meters (m) from the junction to CKE and one at the said junction, to prevent traffic backlog.

Moreover, the new slip road, approximately 400 meters long, from the St Francis of Assisi Church at the 7th mile of Jalan Cheras to Jalan Medan Maria is partially completed.

The Balance of 200m in length is expected to be completed by end of February 2023, according to the statement. — Bernama