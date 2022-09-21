The SUKE Expressway is a 24.4 km long highway that connects Sri Petaling to Jalan Hulu Kelang and is expected to reduce congestion in the eastern area of Kuala Lumpur City by an average of 30 per cent. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Additional signboards at junctions along the newly opened Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will be further improved so as not to cause confusion to highway users.

In a statement today, the operator of the highway Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) said following the feedback received, it decided to remove the existing additional signboards immediately and is currently designing new additional and improved signages that will be more practical and expected to be ready soon, subject to the approval of the authorities.

Earlier, a video went viral on the TikTok application showing a user pointing to a sign at an intersection along SUKE that the user said was difficult to see and was confusing.

Prolintas said the signboards were installed at gantries at 250-metre intervals before junctions, with additional signboards installed in the middle of split junctions as an initiative taken by the consultant as well as operator.

According to the statement, due to area constraints the size of the additional signboards used are smaller than the existing ones.

However, Prolintas said the signboards installed along the SUKE Expressway are in accordance with the set standards and have been approved by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

Meanwhile, Prolintas said the construction of the SUKE Expressway is safe and in accordance with the set standards and received the appropriate approvals as stipulated in the Concession Agreement, thereby denying claims that there are parts of the highway that are already in operation are not safe to use. — Bernama