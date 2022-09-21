The Perak Fire and Rescue Department deploy the K9 unit to locate a quarry worker and another excavator feared buried last March at Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, September 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 — Efforts are underway by a search and rescue (SAR) team to find the second victim of a quarry rockfall incident that occurred in March in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here.

In a statement, Perak chief police Datuk said the SAR team is trying to remove the wreckage of another excavator that is still buried under a pile of rocks.

He said the SAR team, headed by Ipoh district police chief ACP YMohd Yusri Hassan Basri ahaya Hassan and assisted by the Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Perak JBPM) and Perak Minerals and Geoscience Department found fragments of the excavator believed to have been operated by the second victim at 5pm yesterday.

Yesterday, Perak JBPM director Azmi Osman said the wreckage of an excavator believed to have been buried during the rockfall incident was found at 11.45am while human skeletal remains and clothes were found about half an hour later.

In the incident on March 8, two quarry workers, identified as Itam Lasoh, 43, and Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49 were believed to have been buried under a rubble of rocks. — Bernama