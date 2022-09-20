Deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said that all the preliminary project requirements were met and it will involve dredging and widening the narrow Sugud River to help reduce flooding in the nearby villages. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — A flood mitigation project for the flood-prone Sugud River in Penampang is set to begin just as the monsoon season is hitting the state, the Sabah government said today.

Deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said that all the preliminary project requirements were met and it will involve dredging and widening the narrow Sugud River to help reduce flooding in the nearby villages.

“Since the river does not have river reserves, the project needs to reclaim nearby lands and be gazetted before the project can begin. While waiting for the gazette, efforts were made to obtain written consent from the landowners involved.

“Now that the consents have been obtained, the project can begin,” said the agriculture and fisheries minister, adding that contractors have been asked to begin work on site immediately.

However, Kitingan said the project to deepen the Sugud River is not a comprehensive solution to the flood problem in the area.

“This is because the river’s outlet, the Moyog River, also requires dredging and widening to accommodate flood water from the Sugud catchment area during heavy rains.

“Nevertheless, the Sugud River project will accelerate the flow of flood water and reduce the depth of flood water in the school area and surrounding villages,” he said.

Kitingan said the flood problem in the Sugud area will not be resolved until Phase 4 of the Moyog River Integrated River Basin Development Project is completed.

“Funding for the project has been approved through the Off-Budget, and work will begin early next year,” he said.

Aside from land reclamation, this project also includes the relocation of Water Department, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd and TM utilities.