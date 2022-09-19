It is learnt that Maszlee Malik will be named as one of the state’s three vice-chiefs to complete Johor PKR’s leadership committee line-up.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Sept 19 — Former federal minister Maszlee Malik is expected to be appointed to Johor PKR’s state leadership committee, as the party strengthens its southern chapter in preparation for the 15th general election (GE15), said several sources.

It is learnt that the Simpang Renggam MP will be named as one of the state’s three vice-chiefs to complete Johor PKR’s leadership committee line-up.

A PKR source, close to the party’s leadership, confirmed to Malay Mail that Maszlee will be named as vice-chief I.

The source also said Maszlee will be joined by former state assemblymen Jimmy Puah Wee Tse as vice-chief II with S. Gopalakrishnan as vice-chief III.

“The soon-to-be appointed state vice-chiefs have a wealth of experience in understanding Johor’s complex political climate, with Puah having been the state’s deputy chief for several years.

“They will be joined by former Johor PKR chief and Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who will be appointed as the state’s deputy chief.

“Those named in the committee will assist newly appointed Johor PKR chief Rafizi Ramli, who is also the party’s deputy president, in planning and preparing for GE15,” said the source to Malay Mail today on condition of anonymity.

It is understood that the state’s new appointments were endorsed by Rafizi yesterday during a Johor PKR leadership meeting in Batu Pahat.

His recent appointment on August 3 by PKR’s top leadership to lead Johor was a strategic decision to task him with coordinating the election campaign in the state.

Rafizi, who is also PKR’s election director, has made it clear to all party members that Johor will be an important frontline state for GE15.

Another party source said the other appointments for the state’s office bearers are former assemblyman Md Ysahrudin Kusni as Johor PKR secretary and Subramani Chami as its treasurer.

“Completing the line-up is seasoned member Naim Jusri who will be appointed as Johor PKR’s state election committee (JPRN) secretary, Hasni Abas as its management secretary and Khairuddin A. Rahim as information chief,” he said.

The source pointed out that all the appointments are also PKR division chiefs in their respective areas with several being current or former elected representatives.

“The new Johor PKR line-up emphasises leaders who have a strong motivation for the reform agenda as well as activism,” said the source.

The nine new appointments for Johor PKR are expected to be announced soon.