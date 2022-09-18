Rafizi said Muda’s request to cooperate politically with PH would need to undergo a separate process from the current seat negotiations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Sept 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership will ensure that seat clashes among its component parties, especially between PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), will be avoided during the 15th general election (GE15).

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli assured that both parties wanted to avoid repeating what transpired in Larkin during the Johor state election earlier this year.

He said PKR and Muda would engage in negotiations to reach a mutual consensus over seats.

“PH is currently holding discussions with its component parties first and I am leading the negotiations on behalf of PKR.

“Muda’s application to politically cooperate with PH for the upcoming GE15 will not interfere with the current seat negotiations that are scheduled to be completed by September 30,” said Rafizi during a press conference after the southern zone Ayuh Malaysia Truck Tour outside the Johor Baru parliament service centre grounds in Larkin here last night.

Present at the event were PKR vice-president and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim and Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir, who is also the party’s strategic director.

Earlier, they were joined by a 150-strong crowd, consisting of PKR supporters and the public.

During the Johor state election in March, Muda found itself up against a PH component party for the Larkin state seat, leading to friction with PKR.

The contest for Larkin saw a heated six-cornered fight, with both PKR and Muda in the fray. However, both parties lost the state seat to Barisan Nasional (BN).

Rafizi, who is also Johor PKR chief, said Muda’s request to cooperate politically with PH would need to undergo a separate process from the current seat negotiations.

He said the matter must be brought to the PH presidential council before a decision can be made.

At present, Rafizi said PH already has candidates from its component parties including PKR, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), DAP and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

“We have also identified the seats that PH will contest nationwide and are in the midst of completing the seat division between component parties.

“So, on Muda’s proposed cooperation, it will only be brought up at the next level (of discussions) and for that reason, I don’t see any clash of seats for now,” he said.

Last week it was reported that some sections of PKR’s ranks have said they are reluctant to accept Muda as part of the PH coalition for GE15.

They are said to hold Muda responsible for PKR’s defeat in Larkin, which the latter had been confident of capturing.

However, Muda is no stranger to working with PH. Apart from the Johor state election seat clash, they have joined forces for countless demonstrations.