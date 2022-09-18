BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the launch of the National MIC Brigade at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 18, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — All the seats contested by MIC in the last polls will be allocated to the party in the 15th general election (GE15), said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president, said MIC could also contest in other seats but this would be subject to negotiations with BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“Tan Sri Vicky (MIC president SA Vigneswaran), I promise, whatever seats contested by MIC in GE14 and past polls are confirmed to be MIC’s. Tan Sri Vicky, if you want more, can check with Tok Mat (Mohamad).

“But I am confident that Tok Mat, I and the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) will give the best consideration to the support of MIC because we feel that the togetherness of BN component parties has paid dividend,” he added.

He said this when launching the national MIC Brigade and crime prevention exhibition here today.

Earlier, MIC had expressed its intention to contest in 12 parliamentary seats in GE15 and had forwarded the matter to the BN top leadership for consideration.

In GE14, MIC contested in nine parliamentary seats, namely Sungai Siput and Tapah in Perak; Sungai Buloh, Hulu Selangor, Kapar and Kota Raja (Selangor); Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan); Segamat (Johor) and Cameron Highlands (Pahang). — Bernama