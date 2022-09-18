File picture shows Seputih MP, Teresa Kok after she has won a defamation suit against Jamal Yunos at Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 26,2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has filed a bankruptcy suit against Umno’s Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos.

In a statement today, Kok said that she decided to file the suit through her lawyer SN Nair after Jamal failed to pay her a court ordered settlement of RM351,479.45, following the successful outcome of a defamation suit against him.

In July, the High Court ruled that the Sungai Besar Umno division chief defamed Kok and ordered him to pay RM300,000 in compensation and RM50,000 in costs.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin’s ruling was based on the grounds that Jamal had failed to prove his defence against Kok’s accusations.

Kok was also represented by Jaden Phoon while Jamal was not represented by any lawyer after previously discharging his appointed legal representative.

She filed a defamation suit against Jamal in 2017 after he accused her and several other federal Opposition lawmakers of misappropriating Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds under the Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative during a press conference.

“As of today, I have not yet received any compensation and cost from Jamal. The total amount of damages and cost of action together with the interest of the judgment accumulated from July 26, 2022 until August 30, 2022 amounts to RM351,479.45.

“Therefore, I have instructed my lawyer SN Nair & Partners to file a bankruptcy notice against Jamal due to Jamal’s careless and indifferent attitude.

“If Jamal still does not comply with the demands of the bankruptcy notice, bankruptcy proceedings will be conducted against him and he may be declared a bankrupt at the end of the trial,” Kok said.