Umno sources said previously that the Malay nationalist party’s leadership would be discussing its preparations for GE15, including the election dates and potential cooperation with parties outside the Barisan Nasional coalition. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Umno supreme council will now meet on September 30, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced today as the country’s largest political party hunkers down for the 15th general election.

The meeting was initially scheduled for tomorrow and then postponed with no new date given.

In a brief statement today, Ahmad said the date was moved as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob — who is also the party’s vice president and automatically a member of the supreme council — was not able to attend the initial date set for the meeting.

“YAB Prime Minister is involved in the opening ceremony of the Malaysian Games (Sukma) at UKM Bangi that night.

“The new date of the meeting is on Friday 30 Sept 2022 at 8pm which is a full meeting of the Umno supreme council,” he said in a brief statement.

Umno sources said previously that the Malay nationalist party’s leadership would be discussing its preparations for GE15, including the election dates and potential cooperation with parties outside the Barisan Nasional coalition.