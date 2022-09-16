Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said it was long past the time for Malaysia to recognise that its formation arose from a partnership between the states of Malaya and Sarawak and Sabah. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Sept 16 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) fully supports and endorses the call that the post of Second Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia be specifically reserved and allocated to a Dewan Rakyat representative from Sarawak or Sabah.

Its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said it was long past the time for Malaysia to recognise that its formation arose from a partnership between the states of Malaya and Sarawak and Sabah.

“The reservation of a Deputy Prime Minister post for Sarawak and Sabah is nothing more than an acknowledgment of this partnership and the equitable rights of all partners to be recognised as founders of Malaysia.

“The recognition of the fundamental rights of all Sarawakians as equal partners in the Federation is one of the pillars of PSB’s vision and dreams for the future of Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Wong was responding to the statement by one Affendi Jeman in the video released on September 5, 2022 with regard to the position of Second Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia. — Borneo Post Online