File photo of Selangau MP, Baru Bian speaking to reporters at his office in Kuala Lumpur April 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Aug 27 — Selangau MP Baru Bian is the new secretary-general of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He replaced lawyer George Lo at the party’s Third Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) held here today.

Veteran politician and Bawang Assan state assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh retained his post of party president unopposed.

Baru, who left PKR in 2020, is among the new set of leaders being entrusted to hold key posts in the party.

Engkilili state assemblyman Johnical Rayong was elected the new deputy president.

He was previously the party’s Youth chief.

The four senior vice-presidents elected today were former Opar State assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, Datuk Janet Lau Ung Hie, Ali Adap and Dr Rabiah Tudin.

The seven vice-presidents elected included Norina Umoi ak Utot, Andrew Shilling Bangit and Datuk David Lau.

The post of Youth chief went to Dr Wilson Entabang, while Wong Hie Ping took over as the new Women chief.

Speaking to reporters, the PSB president said the party will allocate specific duties and responsibilities to each senior vice-presidents and vice-presidents.

Wong said the TDC is designed to prepare the party for the coming 15th general election, which he said could be held before the end of this year.

“We may not contest all of the 31 seats up for grabs in Sarawak.

“We may contest 10 seats or even less,” he said, adding that these seats are those which are considered as winnable by the party.

“We also want to conserve our resources by concentrating on those seats.”

Wong said Baru may defend his Selangau seat or move to another constituency for GE15.

He added that seat allocations with four local Opposition parties were almost finalised.