KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Selangor Fire and Rescue Department rescued an eight-year-old boy, who was locked in a room and believed to be a victim of abuse at a condominium in Jalan Cahaya, Ampang today.

Its director, Norazam Khamis said the local boy had attempted to escape through a window on the fourth floor of the building.

“The incident was noticed by the public and alerted the security guard. The guard then broke the door before firemen arrived. The child was rescued and the case has been handed over to the police,” he said when contacted here tonight. — Bernama