Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 43-year-old suspect will be remanded to assist in ongoing investigations after a report was lodged by his daughter on September 8. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — The father of a teen actress, who has been accused of sexually abusing his daughter several years ago, has been further remanded following ongoing investigations that he had physically assaulted her as well.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 43-year-old suspect will be remanded to assist in ongoing investigations after a report was lodged by his daughter on September 8.

“Remand has been allowed for four days from today until September 16,” he told reporters briefly.

Mohd Iqbal said the victim’s report on September 8 had alleged she was physically assaulted by the suspect with a clothes hanger in 2014.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act for mistreatment, neglect, abandonment or exposing a child (to harm).

Today’s remand comes after Subang Jaya police handed custody of the suspect to their Shah Alam counterparts yesterday following the suspect’s initial arrest at his home in Kedah on September 6.

Police had also seized the suspect’s mobile phone for analysis.

In a YouTube interview recently, the 15-year-old child actress accused her father of sexual abuse between 2013 and 2017 when she was six years old and living in Subang Jaya.

After the video went viral on social media, the girl’s father lodged a counter report to her claims at the Bandar Baharu police station in Kedah.