KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― An estimated 3,953.22 hectares of pristine forests in Selangor are set to be cleared for various “development” projects in the near future with some designated on protected reserves, according to Rimba Disclosure Project (RDP) which collates and tracks deforestation throughout the country.

Many of these projects have been reported, but RPD said there are several that have gone largely unnoticed. Among them, the Special Development of Genting Highlands Plan or the RKK launched just last month.

An activist from the group told Malay Mail that the project is a threat to the highland's biodiversity, home to some unique species of plants that can only be found in the area.

Satellite imagery from May 2022 sighted by Malay Mail suggest potential landslides areas are visible in or adjacent to areas which are planned to be developed.

A huge part of the project would involve development in steep mountainous areas.

In its analysis of the satellite data, RPD said there appeared to be a plan to build a road to the peak of Gunung Bunga Buah, a 1,430m high mountain opposite Genting Highlands, and development of the area around the summit.

“There is also a plan to develop the relatively flat areas on the Selangor side of Gohtong Jaya, which consists of mostly intact forests. This would involve construction of new roads and developing the area to the north of the road from Gohtong Jaya to Genting Highlands,” the group said.

“Extending the road on the Ulu Kali ridge by around 4km due north, and developing areas along this proposed road, which consist of intact mossy forests. This raises a number of biodiversity concerns.”

Some of the species endemic to the area includes the highly rare Corybas Vilossus or helmet orchid. According to RPD, this species is currently only known to exist on the Ulu Kali ridge.

According to RPD, this species is currently only known to exist on the Ulu Kali ridge.

Biodiversity loss

Launched in August, the Selangor government was reported saying that the draft for the Genting Highlands-Hulu Selangor Special Area Plan will involve the development of 400 acres of land along the borders of Selangor with Pahang.

At that time, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the plan would not touch on forest reserves, water catchments and risky slopes areas, but RPD said its analysis pointed to much of the project being contiguous development on the side of the mountain from elevations 954m to 1700m.

Amirudin said the plan involves the construction of hotels, shopping malls and other developments in the areas, which could boost Selangor’s tourism sector.

Based on its georeferencing analysis, RPD said the draft will potentially impact around 316ha of forests. Satellite imagery analysis also suggests a number of potential landslides are visible in or adjacent to areas which are planned to be developed.

The Selangor Pakatan Harapan government is facing public backlash over several projects in the state that are alleged to be environmentally damaging, including the degazettement of some 400ha of forest reserve in Bukit Cherakah, Puncak Alam, a popular eco-tourism spot for trekkers and hikers.

The current state government in defending the degazettement said the move was initiated by the previous Barisan Nasional administration and that reversing the decision to develop the place would make them liable to a RM1 billion suit.

RPD said the move to lift the gazette was not in conformance with Selangor forestry laws, which mandate that a public hearing is required before any degazettements, RPD said in its report about possible deforestation in the state.

Conservation policy scrutinised

Despite the Selangor administration's justification about its plans for Bukit Cherakah, the state's conservation pledges have come under scrutiny over various other projects, many of which were highlighted in RPD's report released today.

This includes proposed developments on no-development zones and purportedly protected forests like the planned building projects on huge plots of forest reserve behind Taman Tun Abdul Razak, Ampang, and a housing plan on a 485ha of pristine forests on the hills behind the Serendah waterfall, where some areas can reach up to an altitude of over 500m and there are slopes in the area with a steepness of in excess of 50 per cent.

Any development on terrains with slopes exceeding 20 per cent gradient is deemed dangerous.

If all the projects go through, Selangor would lose large areas of forests that could sequester up to 16,986 tonnes of CO2 a year, according to RPD's carbon accounting methodology.

“Further, these threatened forests highlight a number of issues, including legal inconsistencies, non-transparency, biodiversity loss and potential encroachments of indigenous lands,” it added.