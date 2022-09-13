Rahmat indicated that education is the way forward to dealing with refugees so they would not have to resort to crime, which adds to negative perception of certain Malaysians towards them. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Putrajaya needs to find a balance between immigration concerns and human rights to resolve issues related to refugees and those who are stateless in the country, the new chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said in an interview.

Speaking with news portal Malaysiakini, Prof Datuk Rahmat Mohamad suggested that proper documentation of the refugees and stateless people in the country would be the first step for them to access education, healthcare and hold legal jobs to contribute to the economy.

According to the law expert, the core problem stems from Malaysia not ratifying the United Nations Refugee Convention.

"But I have this to say, even if we do not ratify the Refugee Convention, that does not mean the government cannot be benevolent.

"After all, these people have been here for how many years, so we are also guilty, we give them work but they do not have passports or documents.

"So, I think what needs to be done is to legalise and provide the necessary documentation. These are some of the things that are well within the jurisdiction and obligation of the state,” he was quoted saying in the interview published today.

Rahmat said that he understands why the Immigration Department adopts a very strict stance against foreigners.

"The ones who have been here for years have not [had their issues resolved] and then there are still people coming,” he was quoted saying.

He also reportedly said it is understandable why certain segments of Malaysians may view refugees and the stateless with xenophobia.

"We are basically a peace-loving country, but when people come to our country suddenly and invade our privacy, we’d also feel uncomfortable.

"It’s here where we have to find a formula. What is the best way to have the assurance that these people will work, and that is why the first thing we must do is to give education to these people so that they become more responsible,” he told the news portal.

He indicated that education is the way forward to dealing with refugees so they would not have to resort to crime, which adds to negative perception of certain Malaysians towards them.

"I think we must be more positive, rather than looking at the negatives.

"After all, economically, it is good for the country because when these people work, they contribute [to the country].

"[It is possible] with the proper documentation and scheme, the proper contributions, but all the parties must be willing to do it,” he was quoted saying.

Rahmat sees Suhakam as being the intermediary to ease tension between Malaysians and refugees, such as by disseminating relevant data to raise public awareness on the matter.

He said can help address concern among those Malaysians who fear the refugees are "grabbing" their jobs.

"So, it is important to tell the public that they are not disturbing the peace, they are not a threat,” he told Malaysiakini.