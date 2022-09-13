Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (centre) with participants begin their journey up the hill carrying the Jalur Gemilang in Bukit Besar, Terengganu, September 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 13 — Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Ahmad Amzad was rushed to hospital after experiencing tiredness and fatigue following his participation in a hiking programme which was held in conjunction with Malaysia Day at Bukit Besar, here this morning.

The Kuala Terengganu member of parliament is believed to have had breathing difficulties while climbing the 156-metre mountain together with more than 400 participants during the programme organised by his parliamentary constituency, in collaboration with the Kuala Terengganu Information Office.

Ahmad Amzad was sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here, in an on-duty Civil Defence Force (APM) ambulance, and his condition appeared to be stable before being taken to the hospital.

It is learnt that Ahmad Amzad is in stable condition but remains in hospital for observation and is expected to be discharged later this evening.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Information Department deputy director, Saharrudin Mohamed, who was also present at the programme, said Ahmad Amzad was scheduled to officiate the programme once the event was completed.

“However, due to the unexpected turn of events that resulted in Datuk (Ahmad Amzad) being rushed to hospital, we decided to cancel the proceedings and continued with the lucky draw,” he added. — Bernama