KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak was not admitted to the General Hospital last Friday for an emergency treatment, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement this evening.

The former prime minister was treated for an elective case and was already discharged based on the advice of experts that attended to him, Dr Noor Hisham explained in a statement following rumours that Najib was seriously ill.

“The Ministry of Health would like to inform that former prime minister Datuk Seri Mohammad Najib Abdul Razak was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital (HKL) on Friday September 9, 2022, as an elective case to ensure that his health is in good and optimum condition,” the statement said.

“Screening and tests were conducted by senior experts who are heads of their respective clinics. The HKL management had also held a family conference twice with the former prime minister and his family members. The test results were conveyed at the conferences according to professional medical practice,” he added.

“The experts had unanimously agreed that he could be discharged from HKL.”

Rumours about Najib’s health spread after news emerged that his trial for the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds would be ending early today to allow the accused to see a doctor.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram told the High Court that the trial would not be able to proceed in the afternoon.

“I have just been informed by Prisons Department officers that the accused’s medication for blood pressure has been changed and he’s having adverse effects on it, and he needs to be sent to the doctor,” he said.

Sri Ram said Najib “needs to go to the doctor because his condition is quite bad”.