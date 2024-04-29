HULU SELANGOR, April 29 — The Orang Asli community in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) constituency must support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate during the May 11 by-election because Barisan Nasional (BN) is a friend of PH.

Cameron Highlands Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ramli Mohd Noor from BN said he was making the call to avoid any confusion among the Orang Asli community because they are BN’s loyal voters.

“Orang Asli in Kuala Kubu Baru must vote for PH. Why ladies and gentlemen? Because now BN and PH are friends. We do not want to stab our friends. PH assisted us (BN) to win the Pelangai by-election.

“Like what Umno President (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) had said, as friends we must support each other and ensure political stability. I hope the Temuan tribes in KKB will not forget and ensure loyalty to PH. Vote for PH,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker said this after meeting and greeting the Kampung Tun Razak Orang Asli community which was also attended by PH candidate for the KKB by-election, Pang Sock Tao, here today.

The KKB state constituency has seven Orang Asli villages with 1,279 voters.

In the by-election, Pang who is representing the unity government, is being challenged by three other candidates, namely Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (independent).

The by-election is being held due to the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21, due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set May 11 as the polling date and May 7 for early voting. — Bernama