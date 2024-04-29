KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The ideas and initiatives of the National TVET council and the National Entrepreneur Development Council will be coordinated to ensure the rapid development of the technopreneur section, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahd Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, whoi is also rural and regional development minister, said that as chairman of both councils he will ensure the knowledge and expertise will be combined to create more innovations that can lead the national economic progress.

“If the National Technpreneurial Agenda is successful, then there will be more job opportunities. It will build an ecosystem that will bring more added value to Malaysians.

“The TVET entrepreneur network must work together to create synergy with institutions and the industries. This network of close cooperation will encourage entrepreneurs to share sources, knowledge, expertise and experience and open more opportunities to create competitive businesses,” he said during his speech at the TVET@KKDW 2023 Technopreneur Awards ceremony here tonight.

The awards are held to acknowledge the successes of TVET institutions, teachers, students and graduates that have excelled in technology-based entrepreneurship.

Ahmad Zahid also stressed that the technopreneur culture should be strengthened as digital technology based economy was among the high value strategic sectors for the country and could bring in investments and high paying jobs.

He urged all TVET institutions in the country to provide opportunities to teacher in the technopreneurial field to follow upskilling and reskilling courses and programmes to boost their own expertise.

“I also want to challenge teachers to become technopreneurs themselves, as they need to be role models to future technopreneurs,” he added. — Bernama