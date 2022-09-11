Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (2nd right) handing over land title deeds to one of the 676 Felda Bukit Sagu 1, 2 and 3 settlers at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Bukit Sagu 1 in Kuantan September 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 11 — The Pahang government will develop pockets of land in Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) areas statewide to construct houses for the second generation of settlers, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said this will be done through the RM1 billion allocation approved by the federal government, of which RM200 million will be used to complete the abandoned Felda housing projects.

“This initiative is to help the second generation own a home,” he told reporters after handing over land title deeds to 676 Felda Bukit Sagu 1, 2 and 3 settlers at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Bukit Sagu 1 today.

In a separate development, Wan Rosdy said in Pahang, there are over 43,000 Felda settlers, with 2,160 yet to receive their land title deeds.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients, Ishak Ibrahim, 76, was grateful to receive the land title deed after 40 years of cultivating the land.

“I am indebted and thankful to Felda and the government for providing the land title to me. I joined Felda Bukit Sagu 1 in 1982,” said the father of three.

Sharing the same sentiment was Abdul Razaki Mustafa, 63, who was glad to receive the land title deed after a more than 12-year wait.

“Although we know this is our land, there is still a feeling of uneasiness. Only when the title deed changed to our name did we feel relieved, as there’s proof for us to show our grandchildren.

“I hope they will also appreciate the land, as it is not easy to obtain one. The hard labour to cultivate the land is still fresh in my mind,” he added. — Bernama