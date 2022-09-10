The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (front) gracing the Royal Commissioning Ceremony of Cadet Officers of the Reserve Officer Training Team (PALAPES) held at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), September 10, 2022. Also participating is Senior Minister of Defense, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (back). — Bernama pic

BANGI, Sept 10 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the 40th Public University PALAPES Cadet Officers’ Royal Accreditation Ceremony at Dewan Gemilang, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), here, today.

On arrival, Tengku Hassanal was greeted by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman.

The passing out parade, which involved 1,625 cadet officers comprising 16 units from 19 public universities throughout Malaysia, was led by senior cadet officer Muhammad Badrul Amin Amanti from Palapes UKM.

A total of 34 people received the Sword of Honour award for best overall cadet.

Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim later presented certificates to 1,024 Malaysian army cadet officers, 277 Royal Malaysian Navy cadet officers and 324 Royal Malaysian Air Force cadet officers.

In the meantime, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) deputy commander Lt Col Mohd Safiee Idris hopes that the newly-commissioned cadet officers would continue to lead the country.

"We have cultivated the spirit of patriotism and volunteerism in them for three years. It is hoped that young people of this country will become the core of the future leadership," he said when met by Bernama.

The Palapes Cadet Officers Royal Accreditation Ceremony is a yearly event but it was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama