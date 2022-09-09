A photograph taken September 9, 2022, shows the front pages of British newspapers on display for sale in Edinburgh, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Sept 9 — The Pahang flag will be flown at half-mast for three days from tomorrow as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday.

Pahang state secretary, Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak in a statement today said that this was in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s directive.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history at Balmoral, Scotland. She was 96.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a statement posted on his official social media page expressed his condolences to the British Royal Family, all its people and Commonwealth citizens over the demise. — Bernama