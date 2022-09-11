PUTRAJAYA, Sept 11 — The Cabinet has agreed in principle, to formulating a bill on political contributions, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said he would put forward the views of the Cabinet on the proposed legal framework for the bill be presented to the Political Transformation and Political Understanding Memorandum Technical Committee for fine-tuning before being brought to the parliamentary sitting.

“Therefore, we will try to table the bill at the Third Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Wan Junaidi said he had tabled the policy scope for the bill on political contributions at the Cabinet meeting last Sept 7 with a following decision for a bill be formulated on political contributions that would be monitored by an independent body.

He added that the drawing up of the bill would take into consideration the views of various parties including political organisations through engagement sessions. — Bernama