Treating PAS as a new party in its analysis of the election, it said the Islamist party technically saw a 30.83 percentage point swing in its favour for the age group. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — PAS secured most of the votes from Malay voters aged 21-30 that swung away from Barisan Nasional as well as Pakatan Harapan and Parti Warisan (PHW) in the 14th general election, according to the Politweet research firm.

Treating PAS as a new party in its analysis of the election, it said the Islamist party technically saw a 30.83 percentage point swing in its favour for the age group.

This came at the expense of a -32.83pp swing in the same category for Barisan Nasional and a -7.77pp swing suffered jointly by PHW.

Its analysis showed that BN lost young Malay votes in all states and federal territories in the election that saw the coalition defeated for the first time in its history.

Politweet added that in terms of the share of votes (SOV) for the 21-30 category, this was biggest for BN in Labuan, Sarawak, Perak, Pahang and Johor.

“PAS won largest SOV in Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah. PHW won largest SOV in Putrajaya, KL, Sabah, Selangor, Perlis, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka,” it said on Twitter.

Coincidentally, the states where PAS won the biggest SOV were also where PHW suffered the biggest negative swings.

Politweet explained that it measured the swing by comparing the results of GE14 with forecasts derived from the preceding general election. As such, it said a positive swing for PHW meant it was able to overcome the effects of PAS that was by then hostile.

For the 15th general election, PAS and BN may ally informally as the Islamist party has continued making overtures to Umno.