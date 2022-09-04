PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks to the press on the second day of the 68th PAS Annual Congress (Muktamar PAS) at the Kedah PAS Complex, Kota Sarang Semut September 4, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — PAS insisted today that the party was still negotiating a political cooperation with Umno, despite the latter’s public denial of any such efforts for the 15th general election.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan refused to identify those in Umno with whom his party was supposedly negotiating, however, saying only that they had the standing to do so.

“The leader (who is talking with PAS) has positions and stature to handle the discussion,” he told the press after the 68th Muktamar (annual congress) at Kedah PAS Complex today.

Yesterday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said no Umno leader was in negotiations with the Islamist party, openly contradicting PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim otherwise.

He said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have already decided to contest the GE15 independently of other parties.

Rebutting Mohamad, Takiyuddin said that politics was not limited to only official discussions, and should cater to the wants and needs of grassroot members.

“I think the Umno deputy president himself admitted that there was a time when there was a view from PAS leadership that we could discuss certain seats, seats that might be won by a third party, PAS and Umno could discuss to negotiate.

“There may not be a clash in which the third party wins,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Hadi said the possibility for negotiations between PAS and Umno through Muafakat Nasional (MN) remained open and currently ongoing involving leavers and grassroots of both parties.