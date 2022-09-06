Kamarul Zaman said police confiscated about 51,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands during the 12.30pm raid. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — Police seized 1,029 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth RM7.7 million, including tax, in a raid on a warehouse at Jalan Belati, Taman Perindustrian Maju Jaya, Kempas, near here yesterday afternoon.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman said during the 12.30pm raid, police confiscated about 51,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. However, no arrests were made.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, he said in a statement today.

In a separate case, Kamarul Zaman said the police arrested a 42-year-old local man at a petrol station in Jalan Harimau, Taman Abad, near here yesterday, suspected of being involved in the purchase of subsidised diesel.

Also seized in the 2am raid was a lorry loaded with subsidised diesel.

Thirty minutes later, the team also arrested another man, aged 29, at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here and seized RM17,722 cash believed to be for the subsidised fuel transaction.

“Checks found both individuals have previous criminal records for drug-related offences. Following the arrests, police raided another subsidised diesel storage in Jalan Belati at 11.20 am.

“Police also nabbed three foreign nationals, aged 26 to 34 and seized 46,000 litres of diesel worth RM159.722, a lorry and a receipt,” he added.

The suspects have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for further investigation under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama