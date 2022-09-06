Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that in 1.50am incident, the 48-year-old officer suffered injuries to his face and left knee. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — A Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) assistant enforcement officer was attacked by a shop manager during an operation to seize goods from the store in Taman Pelangi here yesterday.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that in 1.50am incident, the 48-year-old officer suffered injuries to his face and left knee.

“Initial investigations revealed that the cause of the incident was due to the suspect not being satisfied with the seizure of goods carried out by MBJB as the premises involved did not have an operating license,” Raub said in a statement today.

Raub said police acted on the council worker’s information and arrested the manager at the store at 1.15pm yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The store manager was also remanded for three days starting today to assist the investigation.