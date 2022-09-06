Ismail explained that the arrest of the suspect, who hails from Kuala Lumpur, was part of follow-up investigations initiated on August 28. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, Sept 6 — Police here believe they have crippled a nationwide nude video extortion racket, following the arrest of a 23-year-old man yesterday.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said the suspect was nabbed along Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur with the assistance of the Brickfields district police and was subsequently handed over to Batu Pahat police yesterday.

He said investigators were acting on a complaint lodged by the 26-year-old victim on July 27 after he was allegedly extorted by the suspect over the phone.

“Out of fear, the victim then transferred RM1,900 to the suspect’s account after being threatened that his naked videos would be shared online,” said Ismail in a statement today.

Ismail explained that the arrest of the suspect, who hails from Kuala Lumpur, was part of follow-up investigations initiated on August 28.

“Investigators are also actively looking for the suspect’s accomplice in this case,” he said, adding that the suspect has been remanded for two days, from today.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for criminal extortion which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning.