TELUK INTAN, Sept 5 — Nine 17-year-old boys of a boarding school who were arrested in connection with a bullying case were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with causing grievous hurt to a 14-year-old student.

All of them pleaded not guilty to the charge, allegedly committed in a hostel room of a secondary school on Jalan Changkat Jong here at about 12.30am last June 23.

The charge, framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh allowed them bail of RM2,000 each and set October 5 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Azalea Sharmeen Zaizan, while the students were represented by lawyer S. Francis from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama