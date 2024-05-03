KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― The RM30 million allocation for the Malaysian Indians Skills Initiative (Misi) to be implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma)-Mitra (Indian Community Transformation Unit) will be used to initiate programmes to upskill youths from the Indian community in the country.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong in a statement said the initiative will focus on training in critical areas that can cater for the needs of the industries and country.

“It aligns with Kesuma’s 3K aspirations, which aim to enhance skills, success, and welfare of workers,” he said.

Sim added that further details about the training programmes under Misi Kesuma-Mitra will be announced shortly. ― Bernama

