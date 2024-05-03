KOTA BARU, May 3 ― Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes are set to be enhanced to address the shortage of 30,000 engineers in the country, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He also emphasised the importance of focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to keep pace with current demands.

“I mentioned it in front of all the leadership in the country about our concerns regarding moral values, our identity as Malaysians, and our culture in defending this new technology.

“We are also striving to maintain our faith and morality in accordance with our religious understanding,” he said, adding that that AI technology would also be integrated into the curriculum for students in Tahfiz schools or TVET programmes.

He said this while speaking at the Kelantan-level 2024 Madani Aidilfitri Celebration at RTC Tunjong, here, yesterday.

Anwar also assured the Kelantan state government and its people that in terms of TVET training, engineering training, or AI training, the government would provide equal opportunities for Kelantanese youths to excel in these fields.

He stressed that all these advancements should be emphasised in religious education, ensuring that the younger generation does not lag behind.

He said that to realise the effort, Microsoft had expressed interest in investing RM10.5 billion for the development of AI technology in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed confidence that the more than 13 per cent salary increase announced yesterday for civil servants would receive support from all Members of Parliament.

“I don’t think there will be a problem in approving the additional salary increases for civil servants effective December 1.

“Which Member of Parliament would oppose the government's efforts to increase civil servants' salaries? Moreover, Kelantan has also expressed its support and acknowledged it as a good proposal,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that the salary increase of more than 13 per cent for civil servants from December this year was an effort to balance the income between lower and higher grade workers.

He said under the new Civil Service Remuneration System (SSPA) which was being finalised, the government would also increase salaries to ensure that the minimum income of civil servants exceeded RM2,000 per month, compared to the current minimum of RM1,795 per month which includes basic wage and fixed allowances. ― Bernama