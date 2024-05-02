HULU SELANGOR, May 2 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today said the government would prioritise delivering quality healthcare services over a new hospital in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Dzulkefly, who is also the Kuala Selangor MP, said that while building another hospital is the easier option, it would not the best solution to existing problems.

“What is more important is actually improving the delivery of quality healthcare. We must improve the service. We can build but we will not be able to improve health service delivery.

“So, what is important for us to know is that what the people are asking for is actually not just a hospital. Actually they are asking for the improvement of the health service.

Advertisement

“There I would like to emphasise that in the Kuala Kubu Hospital, we have even put an expert who has been an internal medicine specialist since January and is also coming in this May an emergency specialist,” he told a press conference at Kampung Orang Asli Tun Abdul Razak's multi-purpose hall, here.

Amid campaigning for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, there have been reports of voters asking for a new hospital in the constituency, citing their distance to the nearest public hospital and health clinics.

Last Friday, Dzulkefly announced that the Kuala Kubu Baru will see improvements to its healthcare service and reduction to wait times for medical attention.

Advertisement

He said that the upgrades would involve infrastructure, medical and non-medical equipment replacement, and human resource needs.