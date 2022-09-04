Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the action plan could help the people in the state to increase their income and improve their living standards. — Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Sept 4 — The Perak Food Security Action Plan 2022-2030 is aimed at increasing the country’s food production to reduce dependence on imports, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the action plan could help the people in the state to increase their income and improve their living standards.

According to Saarani, the action plan focuses on optimising resources and increasing results, empowering the use of technology, strengthening governance, empowering data and research, strengthening strategic collaboration and investment and empowering the circular economy.

He said it was an initiative of the state government implemented by the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC) in collaboration with the Institut Darul Ridzuan (IDR) to move one of the six main agendas outlined in the Perak Sejahtera Plan 2030.

The state government is venturing into the food security sector to reduce dependence on food imports based on the advantages and potential to mobilise existing resources to advance the agricultural sector towards food security, he added.

Saarani told this to reporters after officiating the Food Security Carnival @ Perak Sejahtera 2030 and launching the action plan at Dewan Millenium Lubuk Merbau here today.

He said the action plan will focus on various efforts such as increasing internal sources and diversifying imported sources and expanding the involvement of the private sector as well as the community in the food chain system, adding that food must be ensured to be safe and sold at reasonable prices.

In another development, Saarani said the people’s involvement in the agriculture and animal husbandry sector was still at an unsatisfactory level despite high demand from consumers.

He said there are 2.6 million people in Perak in need of sufficient and quality food, adding that they are many opportunities that can be explored by farmers and breeders in the state in food supply. — Bernama