ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today praised Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for considering the use of the widely-recognisable PAS logo in a few states for the 15th general election.

The PAS deputy president said he was looking forward to the PN supreme council meeting next week where a decision will be made on whether or not to use the white full moon against a green background in the three states governed by the Islamist party.

“Basically, I see the PN chairman is open to listen to those views at the PN meeting and we will decide together,” he told reporters at the Kedah PAS Complex here this morning.

PAS delegates at the ongoing 68th annual congress this weekend have been pressing party leaders to use their logo instead of their coalition’s — which spells out Perikatan Nasional against a dark blue background — for the coming GE15.

Their call was turned into a motion by several PAS wings and accepted without debate, and also mentioned numerous times by several delegates in their speeches.

Among them was Pahang delegate Wan Rozali Wan Nor who said using the “moon” logo would showcase PAS’ success in governing Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu.

“It is not only a symbol of unity, it is also a symbol of integrity,” he said.

Selangor PAS deputy commissioner Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh also said he wished to use the party logo instead of PN’s to better challenge the state ruling Pakatan Harapan government.

But PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor asked members not to be too insistent and wait patiently for the PN supreme council’s decision.

“If we are divided, it will be our loss, more loss than if we were to use the moon logo. So we need to be open,” Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah mentri besar, said in his speech.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said PN would consider using the PAS logo in Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu, but said the decision would only be made when the coalition’s supreme council meets on September 7.