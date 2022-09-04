Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, speaking to reporters, says that divisive views are always brought up every time the general election is around the corner, September 4, 2022. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 4 — As Malaysia gears up for the 15th general election, Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian today warned Sarawakians against following peninsula-based parties like PAS and DAP.

He said Sarawak does not welcome divisive views being raised every time national polls are near, suggesting that politicians from those two parties would pit communities against each other for support.

“Although we are not going to hold the state election this year, Sarawak does not need those tactics and strategies to get votes,” Dr Sim told reporters after performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a RM10 million San Seng Tong Centre of Buddhism Culture and Education here.

“That is why we keep on saying that all those peninsula-based parties, like PAS and DAP, are bankrupt of ideas and that is why they keep on repeating the same strategies when the general election is coming.

“If you follow them, you will also be bankrupt of ideas,” added Dr Sim who is also Sarawak United People’s Party president.

He was weighing in on Islamist PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang recent remark claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera are the roots of corruption in the country.

Dr Sim said Hadi’s remarks were very narrow-minded. Asked if he agreed that Hadi should be banned from entering Sarawak, Dr Sim said only Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has the authority to do so.

“How do you know that the premier has not banned Hadi? You’ve got to ask the premier. Why do you ask me, the wrong person?” he asked.

“If you’ve got a headache, you don’t see a heart doctor or cardiologist. You see a neurologist. In the same way, if you’ve got a heartache, you don’t see a neurologist but a cardiologist. You can come and see me,” Dr Sim added.

In an August 20 Facebook post, Hadi wrote that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera made up the majority of corrupt people in Malaysia, to the detriment of the country’s economy and politics.

Hadi, who is under police investigation for the provocative remarks, yesterday said that he will provide details in court.

He did not clarify if that meant he would be charged when asked by reporters attending the 68th PAS annual congress in Alor Setar, Kedah.