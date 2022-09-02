Bangi PAS Youth secretary Muhammad Afif Firdaus Nor Fuza is pictured during the party's 68th annual congress at the Raia Hotel and Convention Centre, Alor Setar September 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — PAS Youth allowed a motion to call for 50 per cent of the party’s candidate for the 15th general election (GE15) to come from its wing or be under the age of 40.

Bangi PAS Youth secretary Muhammad Afif Firdaus Nor Fuza, who brought the motion, said implementation of the automatic voter registration has seen an increase of young voters nationwide, which the party must take advantage of.

"Voters aged between 18 and 25 comprise 53.67 per cent of the voters in Selangor. But currently, there is not even 5 per cent representation of youth in PAS.

"Look at Johor, half of the state exco including the mentri besar are youths. This could help to give us more opportunities of support from the segment,” he told about 800 delegates of the 63th PAS Youth Muktamar (annual congress) today.

Muhammad Afif tabled the emergency motion to increase the participation of its youth candidates in both Parliament and state seats in the upcoming GE15.

Yesterday, PAS Youth said it was ready to sanction more youth candidates for GE15, with a 30 per cent allocation.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the wing is ready to fulfill the party's decision and take on this challenge.

Muhammad Afif added that candidates should not only be filled by PAS Youth members, but also from the Muslimat (women) and Ulama wings of the party.

"To ensure PAS wins, we must pass the resolution to put 50 per cent of Parliament and state assembly candidates from youth, which includes men and women,” he said.

The motion was debated by four other representatives and was supported unanimously by the delegates.

The motion will then be brought to the party’s full Muktamar starting tomorrow.