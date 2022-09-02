A man walks past PAS flags at the Youth Conference during the party's 68th annual congress at the Raia Hotel and Convention Centre, Alor Setar September 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

YAN, Sept 2 ― The Central PAS Ulama Council (DUPP) has proposed that the government tighten the eligibility requirements for candidates to run for any election, including prohibiting individuals who are currently on trial in court related to cases of misconduct, embezzlement, and corruption.

Its chief Datuk Ahmad Yahaya said the council is of the view that the individuals in question should not be given the opportunity to run, for fear that they will abuse their position to avoid being prosecuted if they win the election.

“In this aspect, we hope that cases involving corruption and misconduct by political party leaders can be expedited in court, so that the process of cleaning up parties can be carried out effectively.

“We all need to restore the dignity of democracy in the country, in line with Islamic principles,” he said when speaking at the DUPP meeting in conjunction with the party's annual congress at the Guar Chempedak multi-purpose hall here today.

Also present were PAS Mursyidul Am or Spiritual Leader, Datuk Hashim Jasin and Central PAS Committee member, Datuk Awang Hashim.

Ahmad said that individuals who had issued statements threatening the harmony of the country or disputing the rights and privileges enshrined in the Federal Constitution should also be disqualified from contesting elections.

He said that the proposal to set qualification requirements is to strengthen the integrity of candidates and political parties contesting the election, thus moving towards the maturity of democracy.

“We hope that the practice of democracy will continue to flourish, and be free from the culture of corruption and misconduct that ultimately sacrifices the interests of the people,” he said, also asking the government to expedite the drafting of a political funding law to curb the culture of money politics among political parties. ― Bernama