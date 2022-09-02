Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz (left) and the party’s central executive committee member Lim Wei Jiet during the press conference held at the Taman Mount Austin flats in Johor Baru. September 2, 2022 — Picture courtesy of Amira Aisya Abd Aziz

JOHOR BARU, Sept 2 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will avoid seat clashes with any Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties for the coming 15th general election (GE15), in an effort to avoid a similar situation that happened during the Johor state election.

Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said the party will ensure that the issue of seat clashes will not happen again to avoid division within PH and paving the way for the coalition to form the next government in Putrajaya.

However, she said Muda has yet to hold discussions with PH regarding the issue of seat allocation.

“At present, Muda’s focus is on strengthening the party’s election machinery in the states in preparation for our first national polls,” she said.

Amira Aisya said that if the allocation of seats under PH follows the same arrangement for the Johor state election, then the component parties will discuss the distribution of seats among themselves first.

“Once that is settled, only then does Muda hope that PH will discuss with us to form a coalition,” said told reporters when met at the Taman Mount Austin flats here.

Also present was Muda central executive committee member Lim Wei Jiet.

The press conference was also broadcasted on her official Facebook page.

Amira Aisya was earlier commenting on the possibility of Muda being involved in seat clashes with PH component parties for the coming GE15.

During the Johor state election in March, Muda found itself in a seat clash with a PH component party for the Larkin state seat, leading to friction with PKR.

The contest for Larkin saw a heated six-cornered fight, with both PKR and Muda in the fray. However, both parties lost the state seat to Barisan Nasional (BN).

Amira Aisya, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said Muda hopes to continue working with PH for GE15 as the Opposition coalition supports the same principles and policies as the party.

She said that the party believed in working together with other parties that shared the same values.

“As such, there is a possibility that we will be working with PH as we did during the previous Johor state election,” she said.

In March, Muda made its electoral debut in the Johor state election where the party contested seven state seats.

Out of the seven seats that Muda were contesting, the party secured one — which is the Puteri Wangsa seat.

However, none of the party’s candidates lost their deposit in any of these seats, despite being involved in multi-cornered contests.