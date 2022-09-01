Durian farmer Lee Kok Choong (2nd, left) was brought before the Magistrates’ Court in Bentong today on charges of distributing 841.06kg of methamphetamine last month. — Bernama pic

BENTONG, Sept 1 — A durian farmer was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today with trafficking 841.06 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, two weeks ago.

Lee Kok Choong, 61, is alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Taman Anggerik here at about 9pm on August 20.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman, as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Prosecuting Officer Inspector Nor Azura Abd Rahman appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed November 1 for re-mention pending the chemistry report.

The media recently reported that the police successfully busted an international drug smuggling and local distribution syndicate after seizing 841.06 kg of syabu worth RM30.8 million last month.

The drugs were said to be sold for RM36,000 per kg and could be used by about 4.2 million addicts. — Bernama