Policemen inspect patrons at an entertainment outlet in Johor Baru, August 31, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Johor police

JOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — A total of 25 people, consisting of 21 men and four local women, were arrested for various criminal offences as part of the Johor police’s Op Ambang Merdeka operation that was carried out in a span of 24 hours throughout the state.

The operation, which started at 8am yesterday and ended at 8am today, involved officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) and the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) of the Johor police contingent headquarters.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said those arrested were aged 23 to 52, including a man in his 30s who was wanted by the police.

“Out of that figure, seven men were found to be positive for drugs.

“A total of 679 individuals were checked, involving 539 men and 140 local women throughout the state.

“Overall, through the operation, police conducted inspections of 31 premises, including 19 entertainment centres,” said Kamarul Zaman in a statement issued here today.

Of those arrested, Kamarul Zaman said nine were investigated under Section 6(2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment, four are being investigated under Section 11(2) of the same Enactment, and two others are probed under Section 45 of the Societies Act 1966.

In addition, he said 13 others were investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act and three under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

“During the raids, police also seized 20 pieces of business receipts, a laptop, eight microphones, a television, six speakers, one audio mixer and RM100 in cash,” he said.