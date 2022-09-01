According to Hamzah, one of the main criteria is that applicants must have at least RM1 million in a fixed deposit account. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — The Home Ministry has launched the new Malaysia Premium Visa Programme (PVIP) to attract global tycoons to Malaysia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the programme will commence on October 1.

He also said that PVIP, conducted in conjunction with the Immigration Department, will be based on the concept of “Residency Through Investment”, with one of the main criteria being that applicants must have at least RM1 million in a fixed deposit account.

He said that the programme will be available to citizens of all countries except Israel and those that have no diplomatic ties with Malaysia.

“The Cabinet meeting on August 17, 2022 agreed to the proposed creation of a new programme with the concept of Residency Through Investment called the Malaysia Premium Visa Programme (PVIP) to drive economic growth, generate national income and open up more job opportunities for locals,” he said during the programme’s at the Home Ministry here.

