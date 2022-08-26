Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is also the Party Bersatu secretary-general and Larut Member of Parliament at the opening of the Larut Bersatu Division meeting in Perak, August 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

LARUT, Aug 26 — The Home Ministry will soon clarify allegations that 1.2 million Chinese nationals who had entered the country between 2018 and 2021, had not left the country, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“The figure claimed is not right. We will correct the figure to avoid any wrong perception,” said Hamzah who is also the Party Bersatu secretary-general and Larut Member of Parliament, here tonight after opening the Larut Bersatu Division meeting.

Recent reports claimed that based on the Immigration Department’s statistics, the number of Chinese nationals who had entered the country was 7,177,043 but the number of Chinese national who had returned to their country was 5,954,765 individuals, thus leaving behind 1,222,278 individuals.

Meanwhile, during the programme, Hamzah received 204 application forms to become members of Bersatu, from the Sungai Limau and Paya Besar, branches. — Bernama