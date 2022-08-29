KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The government will implement an electricity supply system renewal programme as a preliminary step in its efforts toward energy transition, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The government has approved an allocation and distribution of 1,200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy of (RE) for solar power, he said.

The new quota will be distributed under an existing mechanism, including the New Enhanced Dispatch (NEDA), as well as the installation of solar panels on the roofs of government buildings.

Other forms of RE distribution involve the development of solar parks, electricity supply to data centres and the generation of green hydrogen, he added.

The provision of new options for the acquisition of green energy to corporations via the virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) scheme from the fourth quarter, with an offer of a quota of 600MW, will also be given, the premier said in his speech at the 5th International Sustainable Energy Summit (ISES) here today.

“With this agreement, the government expects 14,000 job opportunities and new investments worth RM6 billion to be created to support the development of the country’s RE sector," said Ismail Sabri.

The government will also implement pioneering initiatives such as the green energy island concept in Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu to provide electricity supply that is consistent, affordable and low carbon.

“The two resort islands will get 24-hour electricity supply by 2025, thus helping to reduce 70 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions,” the premier said.

He added that the government will fix the legal framework for the safety regulations of the development of the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles for the safety of consumers and the public.

In line with that, EV guidelines for the development of charging infrastructure under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 will be enforced in the fourth quarter of this year.

“I would also like to announce that Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), with the cooperation of Syarikat MySuri Biz Technologies Sdn Bhd, will provide 1,000 units of EV taxis to support the country’s decarbonisation efforts.

“The involvement of GLCs such as TNB needs to be accelerated to support the development of the country’s EV industry," said Ismail Sabri. — Bernama