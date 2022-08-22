Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (right) is pictured speaking to Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the Kelantan-level Perikatan Nasional gathering at Dataran Warisan Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV in Kota Bharu August 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Aug 22 — Seat distribution for the 15th general election (GE15) among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties is almost complete, said its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“We will finalise it soon and everything is going well. Alhamdulillah, I found that all PN component parties are united and they will all agree and abide by the decision made by the leadership.

“(Although) there are overlapping seats, the amount is too small and it requires us to hold further discussions. If there are still overlapping seats, the matter will be discussed between the presidents of the component parties,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the Kelantan-level PN Gathering at Dataran Warisan Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, here last night.

On the preparation of the PN election machinery, Ahmad Faizal who is also Bersatu deputy president said the all the PN component parties are ready to face GE15. — Bernama