IPOH, Aug 24 — The lanthanide mining pilot project in Mukim Kenering, Gerik, Hulu Perak is expected to begin in September, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said studies are being undertaken to make sure the project complies with the Department of Drainage and Irrigation’s Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Erosion and Sediment Control Plan (ESCP) reports to ensure that the project can operate without damaging the environment.

“Normally, the study will take three months but this is a high-impact project, so we will push for it to be expedited. Initially, our target was August. But now we are targeting September.

“The Gerik District Council (MDG) has given planning permission for this rare earth mining pilot project where it has been proven that lanthanide, which is a type of rare earth found in Hulu Perak, is valuable and confirmed to be non-radioactive,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the “Perak Sejahtera 2030: State Leadership Summit 2022” here today.

Saarani said the studies for the two plans were being carried out by a company and that there were several stages that needed to be followed before the report could be completed.

He also said several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and experts had also raised their concerns about the status of the land and that the project operates without damaging the environment.

“Last week, we were approached by experts in the industry who said there was a new method of mining and not just by drilling two holes. We hope to be able to turn this into a new source of income for the state government,” he added.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was previously reported to have said that the project was expected to start this month, with the first production of the mineral expected in November. — Bernama