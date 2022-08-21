Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (5th left) pose for a picture during a get-together with armed forces veterans in Taiping parliamentary constituency at Dewan Ustaz Zaki, Kampung Pinang, Kamunting August 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, Aug 21 — A proposed cargo rail line from Kanthan, Chemor to Lumut Port by a local private company has been presented at the state executive council meeting in April.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the project has yet to be approved even though all the state executive council members have agreed in principle.

“There were no objections from the exco as long as (the project) does not burden the state government.

“We have the responsibility of determining the alignment and procuring land for the rail one,” he told reporters after a get-together with armed forces veterans in Taiping parliamentary constituency at Dewan Ustaz Zaki, Kampung Pinang, Kamunting here today.

Without revealing details about the company involved, he said the implementation of the project would be under the Private Funding Initiative, adding that the project would boost the growth of new industries around the Kinta district.

“The cargo line will make it easier to bring commercial goods to Lumut Port, which will be expanded into an international port,” he added. — Bernama