Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad arrives for the launch of the Perak Sejahtera 2030: State Leadership Summit 2022 in Casuarina Meru Ipoh August 24, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 24 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s imprisonment for his SRC International conviction will not affect state Barisan Nasional’s (BN) preparations for the 15th general election (GE15).

Saarani said state BN will proceed with its election campaign strategy and plans as planned.

“We will continue with our campaign plans. And we also encourage the public to come out and vote.

“What happened to him (Najib) won’t affect BN. People will still come out and vote,” he told reporters briefly after attending the Perak Sejahtera 2030: State Leadership Summit at Casuarina Meru Hotel here.

Yesterday, the apex court upheld the conviction and 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine meted out to Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed the former prime minister’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib had on December 8, 2021, failed to overturn the ruling after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision.