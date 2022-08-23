Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets his supporters outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya, August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Opposition party members today celebrated the Federal Court’s decision to uphold scandalous former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence.

Calling it a “new beginning” for Malaysia, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke expressed his joy on Facebook, saying that today is a victory for all Malaysians who dared to change history on the 14th general election that took place on May 9, 2018.

“Today’s Federal Court decision is also a victory for the country’s democratic system. This decision is a warning to all political leaders given power and mandate by the people to never misuse power to enrich oneself.

“Even the most powerful person such as the prime minister can be brought down by the people and face court judgment,” he said.

Similarly, Klang MP Charles Santiago praised Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and the five-member panel for upholding rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

“Many thanks to the bench and especially the chief justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, for not wavering despite the delay tactics, attempts to recuse her and the threats to her life. It’s a good day today.

“While history will remember the five-member bench, it will also not forget the unscrupulous behaviour of Najib Razak’s lawyers, who abused the court process to buy time,” he said, adding that they must be investigated for judicial misconduct.

Lawyer and DAP man Syahredzan Johan reminded Malaysians of their significance and power as voters.

“Remember that if you did not vote for change, we would not be here today. Remember, your vote in 2018 was not for nothing.

“Thank you, Malaysians. Remember, the power of the people,” he said in a tweet.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh was no exception in sharing her thoughts on her social media.

"Cash is no longer king in this place. You cannot use money to buy anyone you want.

"For everyone who crossed oceans and mountains to come back to vote for a change on 9 May 2018, your vote did not go to waste," Yeoh tweeted, before she thanked the lawyers involved.

Sharing the same sentiments, PKR's Fahmi Fadzil said the result of today's decision is attributed to voters of GE14.

"Today is for all those who sacrificed to bring the truth to light. Today is for all those who voted for change in GE14. Today is for all those who want a better Malaysia," he said on Twitter.

Subang MP Wong Chen said that the decision by the Federal Court marks a historic moment for the country.

"Due to the failure of the defence to submit any arguments, Najib's appeal has been dismissed by the Federal Court unanimously."

"Finally, Najib is going to jail. He will be the first ever former prime minister to serve jail time in Malaysia's history.

"I hope this ruling will send a strong and clear message that corruption and/or abuse of power will not be tolerated," he said.

The Federal Court today ordered Najib to serve his 12-year sentence over seven counts of corruption involving SRC International.

His wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is facing charges of her own, daughter Nooryana, and sons Ashman and Nizar were reportedly present at the court.